Analyst’s Sets Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) New Target at $14.40: GLDD is Now On A Buy List

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has a beta of 0.76, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.97. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.81, with weekly volatility at 3.45% and ATR at 0.41. The GLDD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.75 and a $11.96 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.20% on 07/14/20. The shares fell to a low of $8.215 before closing at $8.41. Intraday shares traded counted 0.24 million, which was 50.21% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 475.34K. GLDD’s previous close was $8.31 while the outstanding shares total 64.46M.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $535.89 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GLDD, the company has in raw cash 207.47 million on their books with 20.96 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 350308000 million total, with 216107000 million as their total liabilities.

GLDD were able to record 21.34 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 20.48 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 30.07 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation recorded a total of 217.69 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 11.51% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 24.53%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.86 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GLDD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GLDD attractive?

In related news, Director, Levenson Ryan sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 8.92, for a total value of 1,158,963. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Levenson Ryan now sold 41,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 390,782. Also, CEO & President, Petterson Lasse sold 21,121 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 08. The shares were price at an average price of 10.76 per share, with a total market value of 227,273. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Operating Officer, Simonelli David E now holds 20,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 196,650. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.10%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GLDD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.40.