American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) shares fell to a low of $25.92 before closing at $26.37. Intraday shares traded counted 0.25 million, which was 39.32% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 419.45K. AAT’s previous close was $26.61 while the outstanding shares total 59.72M. The firm has a beta of 0.98, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 32.52, and a growth ratio of 10.84. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.84, with weekly volatility at 3.99% and ATR at 1.37. The AAT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.15 and a $49.26 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.90% on 07/14/20.

Investors have identified the REIT – Diversified company American Assets Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.54 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

AAT were able to record 24.83 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -52.62 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 45.36 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, American Assets Trust Inc. recorded a total of 96.74 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 11.81% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.28%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 67.89 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 28.85 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 59.72M with the revenue now reading 0.26 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.60 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AAT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AAT attractive?

In related news, Chairman, CEO & President, RADY ERNEST S bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 31.35, for a total value of 627,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Chairman, CEO & President, RADY ERNEST S now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 361,800. Also, Chairman, CEO & President, RADY ERNEST S bought 5,186 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 37.12 per share, with a total market value of 192,504. Following this completion of disposal, the Chairman, CEO & President, RADY ERNEST S now holds 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 377,358. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American Assets Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AAT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.00.