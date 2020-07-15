Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Tending Higher: Checkout the Key Metrics

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) shares fell to a low of $30.95 before closing at $32.25. Intraday shares traded counted 0.17 million, which was 64.39% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 469.28K. AIMC’s previous close was $31.16 while the outstanding shares total 64.50M. The firm has a beta of 2.54. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.67, with weekly volatility at 4.05% and ATR at 1.69. The AIMC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.00 and a $38.43 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.51% on 07/14/20.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Altra Industrial Motion Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.04 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AIMC, the company has in raw cash 326.9 million on their books with 30.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 836100000 million total, with 337600000 million as their total liabilities.

AIMC were able to record 26.7 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 159.6 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 34.9 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. recorded a total of 434.2 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -11.19% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.77%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 281.2 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 153.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 64.50M with the revenue now reading -1.81 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.44 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.86 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AIMC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AIMC attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, STORCH CHRISTIAN sold 8,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 28.40, for a total value of 253,340. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman and CEO, Christenson Carl R now bought 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 55,900. Also, Chairman and CEO, Christenson Carl R bought 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were price at an average price of 23.34 per share, with a total market value of 115,673. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, McPherson Larry now holds 8,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 267,197. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Altra Industrial Motion Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AIMC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $35.60.