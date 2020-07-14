Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) previous close was $156.59 while the outstanding shares total 47.09M. The firm has a beta of 1.56, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 50.12, and a growth ratio of 1.75. OLED’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.09% on 07/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $153.155 before closing at $153.31. Intraday shares traded counted 0.35 million, which was 23.36% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 450.64K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.76, with weekly volatility at 4.09% and ATR at 5.97. The OLED stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $105.11 and a $230.32 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Universal Display Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.43 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 812071000 million total, with 136554000 million as their total liabilities.

OLED were able to record 0.96 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 91.12 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 5.75 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Universal Display Corporation (OLED)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Universal Display Corporation recorded a total of 112.28 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 21.83% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 9.39%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 22.46 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 89.82 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 47.09M with the revenue now reading 0.80 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.68 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.30 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OLED sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OLED attractive?

In related news, Director, LACERTE LAWRENCE sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 149.75, for a total value of 187,637. As the sale deal closes, the Director, HARTLEY C KEITH now sold 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,582. Also, Director, Comparin Cynthia Jane bought 683 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 27. The shares were price at an average price of 145.73 per share, with a total market value of 99,534. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Comparin Cynthia Jane now holds 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,491. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

4 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Universal Display Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OLED stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $170.11.