Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has a beta of 0.94, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.76, and a growth ratio of 2.83. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.48, with weekly volatility at 2.93% and ATR at 6.03. The WAT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $154.39 and a $245.68 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.39% on 07/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $191.00 before closing at $193.27. Intraday shares traded counted 0.99 million, which was -61.13% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 613.28K. WAT’s previous close was $188.75 while the outstanding shares total 62.23M.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Waters Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.96 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Waters Corporation (WAT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WAT, the company has in raw cash 390.06 million on their books with 28.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1327776000 million total, with 551051000 million as their total liabilities.

WAT were able to record 100.5 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 54.35 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 151.63 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Waters Corporation (WAT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Waters Corporation recorded a total of 464.94 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -10.52% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -54.06%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 210.64 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 254.29 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 62.23M with the revenue now reading 0.86 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.42 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.99 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WAT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WAT attractive?

In related news, SVP, Global HR, Rae Elizabeth B sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 183.53, for a total value of 917,650. As the sale deal closes, the SVP Global Operations, Kim Francis now sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 304,982. Also, SVP General Counsel & Corp Sec, Aleman Keeley A sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 21. The shares were price at an average price of 216.75 per share, with a total market value of 7,803. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP General Counsel & Corp Sec, Aleman Keeley A now holds 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,931. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

0 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Waters Corporation. 5 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WAT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $179.08.