The Thing That Hid Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)’s Strength

Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.20% on 07/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $99.60 before closing at $100.17. Intraday shares traded counted 0.52 million, which was 0.85% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 522.91K. AIZ’s previous close was $100.37 while the outstanding shares total 60.60M. The firm has a beta of 0.54, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.15, and a growth ratio of 0.94. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.63, with weekly volatility at 2.91% and ATR at 3.51. The AIZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $76.27 and a $142.61 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Specialty company Assurant Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.81 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

AIZ were able to record -145.3 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 132.8 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -123.7 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Assurant Inc. (AIZ)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Assurant Inc. recorded a total of 2.57 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 5.07% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.59%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.46 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 109.2 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 60.60M with the revenue now reading 2.57 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (2.46 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.55 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AIZ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AIZ attractive?

In related news, Director, KOCH CHARLES JOHN sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 131.28, for a total value of 249,037. As the sale deal closes, the Director, KOCH CHARLES JOHN now sold 19,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,589,263. Also, EVP, Schultz Tammy L. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 25. The shares were price at an average price of 132.00 per share, with a total market value of 132,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, COO, Mergelmeyer Gene now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,863,636. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Assurant Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AIZ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $140.33.