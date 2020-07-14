The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) has a beta of 0.88, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.65. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.15, with weekly volatility at 2.92% and ATR at 3.50. The THG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $75.11 and a $144.71 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.04% on 07/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $94.67 before closing at $96.62. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was -1.86% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 279.35K. THG’s previous close was $95.63 while the outstanding shares total 38.30M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.58 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

THG were able to record 33.4 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -71.8 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 36.6 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. recorded a total of 1.06 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -15.46% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -19.1%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.11 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -53.9 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 38.30M with the revenue now reading -1.04 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (2.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.16 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on THG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of THG attractive?

In related news, SVP & Princpl. Accntg. Officer, BARNES WARREN E. sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 134.09, for a total value of 82,463. As the sale deal closes, the SVP & Princpl. Accntg. Officer, BARNES WARREN E. now sold 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 91,098. Also, Executive Vice President, Tripp Ann Kirkpatrick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 19. The shares were price at an average price of 138.00 per share, with a total market value of 276,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, Welzenbach Mark Joseph now holds 6,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 902,362. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the THG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $121.67.