Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Loss -34.11% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.40% on 07/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.102 before closing at $3.13. Intraday shares traded counted 0.65 million, which was -6.29% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 615.13K. SNCR’s previous close was $3.24 while the outstanding shares total 41.48M. The firm has a beta of 0.94. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.10, with weekly volatility at 7.57% and ATR at 0.33. The SNCR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.17 and a $9.05 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Synchronoss Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $138.53 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SNCR, the company has in raw cash 30.91 million on their books with 10.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 135642000 million total, with 142453000 million as their total liabilities.

SNCR were able to record -15.27 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -8.1 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -15.02 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. recorded a total of 77.12 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -14.24% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -17.46%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 35.47 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 41.65 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 41.48M with the revenue now reading -0.30 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.56 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.87 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SNCR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SNCR attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, CLARK DAVID D sold 17,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.30, for a total value of 59,209. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, CLARK DAVID D now sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 21,051. Also, Executive Chairman, Waldis Stephen G sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 08. The shares were price at an average price of 3.50 per share, with a total market value of 7,770. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Legal Officer, Prague Ronald now holds 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,298. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.40%.