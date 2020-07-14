Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.86, and a growth ratio of 8.43. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.43, with weekly volatility at 2.09% and ATR at 0.47. The TSLX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.91 and a $22.89 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.76% on 07/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $15.73 before closing at $15.95. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 41.02% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 461.49K. TSLX’s previous close was $15.83 while the outstanding shares total 67.06M.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.07 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. recorded a total of 66.27 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 20.8% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.39%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 31.6 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 34.67 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 67.06M with the revenue now reading 0.51 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.51 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.94 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TSLX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TSLX attractive?

In related news, Director, Doddy Hurley bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 23. The purchase was performed at an average price of 15.00, for a total value of 7,500. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Doddy Hurley now bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,033. Also, Vice President, Pluss Steven bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 17.37 per share, with a total market value of 260,475. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Compliance Officer, Burke Kenneth Joseph now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,305. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.39%.

8 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TSLX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.14.