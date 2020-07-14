Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) has a beta of 1.25, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.60, and a growth ratio of 1.20. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.53, with weekly volatility at 3.45% and ATR at 0.67. The KW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.98 and a $23.50 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.20% on 07/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $14.56 before closing at $14.90. Intraday shares traded counted 0.46 million, which was 13.17% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 530.71K. KW’s previous close was $14.93 while the outstanding shares total 140.21M.

Investors have identified the Real Estate Services company Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.08 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 713200000 million total, with 496100000 million as their total liabilities.

KW were able to record -74.1 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 91.7 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -36.6 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 123.3 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -14.11% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -15.41%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.12 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KW attractive?

In related news, Director, Hendrickson Cathy sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 22.22, for a total value of 233,310. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.40%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.63.