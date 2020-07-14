Is Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Worth A Bite? ENV 200 SMA stands at 9.98%

Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.85, with weekly volatility at 3.32% and ATR at 2.79. The ENV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $45.53 and a $87.75 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.52 million, which was -48.94% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 351.02K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.23% on 07/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $73.90 before closing at $74.11. ENV’s previous close was $76.58 while the outstanding shares total 53.02M. The firm has a beta of 1.75.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Envestnet Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.94 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Envestnet Inc. (ENV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ENV, the company has in raw cash 68.6 million on their books with 13.74 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 187433000 million total, with 202918000 million as their total liabilities.

ENV were able to record -4.74 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -13.99 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 8.99 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Envestnet Inc. (ENV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Envestnet Inc. recorded a total of 246.54 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 19.01% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 2.68%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 74.93 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 171.61 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 53.02M with the revenue now reading -0.14 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.26 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.21 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ENV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ENV attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Mayer Joshua sold 4,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 70.87, for a total value of 313,104. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, Mayer Joshua now sold 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,412. Also, Chief Investment Officer, Thomas Brandon sold 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 03. The shares were price at an average price of 75.68 per share, with a total market value of 254,806. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Investment Officer, Thomas Brandon now holds 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 780,854. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.

7 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Envestnet Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ENV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $77.11.