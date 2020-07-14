Is Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Still Worth A Bite?

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.32% on 07/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $12.20 before closing at $12.38. Intraday shares traded counted 0.31 million, which was 27.33% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 424.28K. ALEX’s previous close was $12.42 while the outstanding shares total 72.30M. The firm has a beta of 1.44. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.85, with weekly volatility at 4.83% and ATR at 0.75. The ALEX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.32 and a $25.38 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Diversified company Alexander & Baldwin Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $856.20 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

ALEX were able to record 12.7 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 122.3 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 18.9 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Alexander & Baldwin Inc. recorded a total of 80.8 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -60.15% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -33.17%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 70.6 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 10.2 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 72.30M with the revenue now reading 0.09 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.07 cents a share).

Is the stock of ALEX attractive?

In related news, Director, PASQUALE DOUGLAS M bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.73, for a total value of 97,285. As the purchase deal closes, the President & CEO, BENJAMIN CHRISTOPHER J now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,612. Also, Director, Harrison Robert S bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 17. The shares were cost at an average price of 10.15 per share, with a total market value of 111,627. Following this completion of disposal, the President & CEO, BENJAMIN CHRISTOPHER J now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 21,600. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Alexander & Baldwin Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ALEX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.67.