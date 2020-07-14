Here’s Why KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Rallying -4.6% to $20.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) shares fell to a low of $15.21 before closing at $15.40. Intraday shares traded counted 0.19 million, which was 61.42% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 503.24K. KREF’s previous close was $15.44 while the outstanding shares total 57.35M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.06, and a growth ratio of 1.68. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.45, with weekly volatility at 3.74% and ATR at 0.74. The KREF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.84 and a $22.03 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.26% on 07/13/20.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $829.44 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. recorded a total of 30.46 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.6% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -7.88%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 64.95 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -34.49 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 57.35M with the revenue now reading -0.60 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.42 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.67 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KREF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KREF attractive?

In related news, Director, Lee Christen E.J. bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 01. The purchase was performed at an average price of 15.45, for a total value of 11,279. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Lee Christen E.J. now bought 7,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 120,932. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KREF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.00.