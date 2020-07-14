Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.33% on 07/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $54.43 before closing at $55.69. Intraday shares traded counted 0.35 million, which was -15.8% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 301.28K. CBU’s previous close was $54.96 while the outstanding shares total 52.04M. The firm has a beta of 0.78, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.49, and a growth ratio of 2.19. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.17, with weekly volatility at 3.85% and ATR at 2.39. The CBU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $47.01 and a $72.63 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Community Bank System Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.83 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

CBU were able to record 23.67 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 324.31 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 26.69 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Community Bank System Inc. (CBU)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Community Bank System Inc. recorded a total of 97.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.45% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3.15%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 6.94 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 90.05 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 52.04M with the revenue now reading 0.77 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.73 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.29 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CBU sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CBU attractive?

In related news, Director, MICHAEL R KALLET sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 65.12, for a total value of 130,232. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MICHAEL R KALLET now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 182,537. Also, Director, MICHAEL R KALLET sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 29. The shares were price at an average price of 67.07 per share, with a total market value of 201,217. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Kingsley Scott Allen now holds 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 306,040. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

1 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Community Bank System Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CBU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $61.92.