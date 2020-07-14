Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.96, with weekly volatility at 4.61% and ATR at 1.67. The CCS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.04 and a $39.31 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was 30.82% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 428.58K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.75% on 07/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $30.72 before closing at $30.92. CCS’s previous close was $31.47 while the outstanding shares total 33.21M. The firm has a beta of 1.93, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.16, and a growth ratio of 0.90.

Investors have identified the Residential Construction company Century Communities Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Century Communities Inc. (CCS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

CCS were able to record -15.06 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 395.01 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -12.38 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Century Communities Inc. (CCS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Century Communities Inc. recorded a total of 602.61 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 11.54% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -31.52%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 558.31 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 44.3 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 33.21M with the revenue now reading 0.79 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.61 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CCS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CCS attractive?

In related news, CFO and Secretary, MESSENGER DAVID L sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 31.97, for a total value of 1,118,831. As the sale deal closes, the Co-CEO, President, Francescon Robert J now sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,765,000. Also, Co-CEO, President, Francescon Robert J sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 29. The shares were price at an average price of 27.93 per share, with a total market value of 698,355. Following this completion of acquisition, the Co-CEO, President, Francescon Robert J now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,384,205. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.60%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Century Communities Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CCS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $30.50.