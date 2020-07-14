Cabot Corporation (CBT) is down -16.91% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) shares fell to a low of $36.49 before closing at $36.91. Intraday shares traded counted 0.17 million, which was 58.5% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 406.26K. CBT’s previous close was $36.55 while the outstanding shares total 56.60M. The firm has a beta of 1.76, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.70, and a growth ratio of 3.38. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.19, with weekly volatility at 3.30% and ATR at 1.58. The CBT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.00 and a $50.58 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.98% on 07/13/20.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Cabot Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cabot Corporation (CBT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CBT, the company has in raw cash 142.0 million on their books with 7.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1171000000 million total, with 563000000 million as their total liabilities.

CBT were able to record 10.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 8.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 129.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Cabot Corporation (CBT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Cabot Corporation recorded a total of 710.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -18.87% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.39%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 557.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 153.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 56.60M with the revenue now reading -0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.71 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.91 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CBT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CBT attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President, Kalkstein Hobart sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 48.75, for a total value of 56,891. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Vice President, Kalkstein Hobart now sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 136,947. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.29%.