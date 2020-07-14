Are Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Prospects Worsening?

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has a beta of 1.45. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.08, with weekly volatility at 3.66% and ATR at 2.06. The WMS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.13 and a $51.60 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.04% on 07/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $45.53 before closing at $45.63. Intraday shares traded counted 0.55 million, which was -17.11% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 468.80K. WMS’s previous close was $48.05 while the outstanding shares total 68.92M.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.12 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WMS, the company has in raw cash 174.23 million on their books with 7.96 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 666211000 million total, with 238213000 million as their total liabilities.

WMS were able to record 238.51 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 165.34 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 306.19 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. recorded a total of 370.77 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 26.58% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -6.11%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 262.01 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 108.75 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 68.92M with the revenue now reading 0.47 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.04 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -3.21 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WMS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WMS attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Berkshire Partners Holdings LL bought 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 43.71, for a total value of 2,098. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, Berkshire Partners Holdings LL now bought 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 87. Also, Director, JONES ROSS M bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 43.71 per share, with a total market value of 2,186. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, FISCHER ALEXANDER R now holds 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 105,480. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WMS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $50.60.