Analyst’s Sets Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) New Target at $119.80: AZPN is Now On A Buy List

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) shares fell to a low of $95.60 before closing at $96.29. Intraday shares traded counted 1.29 million, which was -149.25% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 517.89K. AZPN’s previous close was $99.46 while the outstanding shares total 67.81M. The firm has a beta of 1.30, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 28.75, and a growth ratio of 14.38. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 39.08, with weekly volatility at 4.08% and ATR at 3.85. The AZPN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $73.07 and a $142.89 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.19% on 07/13/20.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Aspen Technology Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.83 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AZPN, the company has in raw cash 192.17 million on their books with 141.49 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 541658000 million total, with 236143000 million as their total liabilities.

AZPN were able to record 142.34 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 120.25 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 143.59 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Aspen Technology Inc. recorded a total of 132.03 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -12.09% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 5.53%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 15.71 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 116.32 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 67.81M with the revenue now reading 0.64 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.70 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.77 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AZPN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AZPN attractive?

In related news, Director, CASEY DONALD P sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 97.86, for a total value of 154,325. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Vice President and CFO, Johnsen Karl E now sold 29,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,822,818. Also, Director, GANN SIMON OREBI sold 20,548 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 15. The shares were price at an average price of 93.07 per share, with a total market value of 1,912,402. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior Vice President and CFO, Johnsen Karl E now holds 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 195,662. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

5 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Aspen Technology Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AZPN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $119.80.