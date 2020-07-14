Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) previous close was $72.16 while the outstanding shares total 47.80M. The firm has a beta of 1.57, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.29. AMG’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.29% on 07/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $71.995 before closing at $72.37. Intraday shares traded counted 0.24 million, which was 47.84% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 461.92K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.62, with weekly volatility at 3.50% and ATR at 3.12. The AMG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $44.37 and a $92.71 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Affiliated Managers Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.27 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

AMG were able to record 83.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 52.6 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 85.6 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. recorded a total of 507.3 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -7.06% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -9.52%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 334.8 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 172.5 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 47.80M with the revenue now reading 0.84 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (3.14 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 14.22 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMG attractive?

In related news, Director, Churchill Dwight D. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 77.94, for a total value of 77,940. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, Horgen Jay C. now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 592,600. Also, Director, Jeffery Reuben III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 01. The shares were cost at an average price of 65.21 per share, with a total market value of 652,100. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Churchill Dwight D. now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 54,510. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

3 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Affiliated Managers Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $73.44.