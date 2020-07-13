Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) has a beta of 0.70, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 195.46, and a growth ratio of 12.22. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.53, with weekly volatility at 3.10% and ATR at 0.78. The INOV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.39 and a $22.99 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.58% on 07/10/20. The shares fell to a low of $18.71 before closing at $18.96. Intraday shares traded counted 0.18 million, which was 62.69% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 476.42K. INOV’s previous close was $18.85 while the outstanding shares total 149.18M.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company Inovalon Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.93 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For INOV, the company has in raw cash 182.88 million on their books with 8.12 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 344643000 million total, with 118643000 million as their total liabilities.

INOV were able to record 8.57 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 89.78 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 14.1 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Inovalon Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 154.19 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 5.64% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -12.52%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 41.04 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 113.14 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 149.18M with the revenue now reading -0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.08 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.41 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on INOV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of INOV attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Capitel Jason sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 19.28, for a total value of 289,200. As the sale deal closes, the President, Wychulis Robert A now sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 308,460. Also, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Dunleavy Keith R bought 32,934 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 25. The shares were price at an average price of 20.08 per share, with a total market value of 661,216. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO and Chairman of the Board, Dunleavy Keith R now holds 30,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 619,884. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.00%.

5 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Inovalon Holdings Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the INOV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.50.