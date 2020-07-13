The Thing That Hid Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)’s Strength

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) previous close was $9.05 while the outstanding shares total 44.66M. The firm has a beta of 1.29, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.34. HBNC’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.70% on 07/10/20. The shares fell to a low of $9.11 before closing at $9.48. Intraday shares traded counted 0.13 million, which was 36.42% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 202.02K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.07, with weekly volatility at 5.74% and ATR at 0.63. The HBNC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.42 and a $19.48 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Horizon Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $396.06 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

HBNC were able to record 26.15 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -12.37 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 28.18 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Horizon Bancorp Inc. recorded a total of 51.65 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 12.16% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3.38%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 10.73 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 40.92 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 44.66M with the revenue now reading 0.26 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.29 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.64 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HBNC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HBNC attractive?

In related news, Director, PAIRITZ PETER L bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 14.85, for a total value of 148,500. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Kuhn Dennis now sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 72,605. Also, Executive Vice President, SECOR MARK E sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 25. The shares were cost at an average price of 18.77 per share, with a total market value of 187,700. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Magnuson Michele M. now holds 18,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 335,490. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Horizon Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HBNC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.60.