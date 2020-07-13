SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) jump over 3.65% in a week: Is SNX Giving A Buy Signal?

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.98% on 07/10/20. The shares fell to a low of $119.045 before closing at $121.31. Intraday shares traded counted 0.49 million, which was -1.69% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 481.70K. SNX’s previous close was $118.96 while the outstanding shares total 50.82M. The firm has a beta of 1.51, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.45, and a growth ratio of 1.82. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.91, with weekly volatility at 2.66% and ATR at 4.78. The SNX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $52.06 and a $153.07 high.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company SYNNEX Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.12 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SNX, the company has in raw cash 1.11 billion on their books with 159.44 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 7968621000 million total, with 5229297000 million as their total liabilities.

SNX were able to record 1.14 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 886.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.23 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, SYNNEX Corporation recorded a total of 5.53 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -3.44% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 4.85%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.91 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 617.81 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 50.82M with the revenue now reading 1.11 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.51 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 13.26 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SNX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SNX attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Witt Marshall sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 119.20, for a total value of 33,853. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Zulberti Andrea M now sold 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 82,950. Also, Director, MURAI KEVIN M sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 12. The shares were price at an average price of 101.80 per share, with a total market value of 254,510. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, MURAI KEVIN M now holds 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 86,006. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.20%.

6 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SYNNEX Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SNX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $137.50.