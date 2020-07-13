Something To Watch Before Buying Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has a beta of 1.71. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.09, with weekly volatility at 2.57% and ATR at 1.88. The AAWW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.97 and a $47.70 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.29% on 07/10/20. The shares fell to a low of $46.12 before closing at $47.26. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was 48.18% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 619.11K. AAWW’s previous close was $46.20 while the outstanding shares total 25.97M.

Investors have identified the Airports & Air Services company Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.21 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AAWW, the company has in raw cash 235.62 million on their books with 425.73 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 697560000 million total, with 964205000 million as their total liabilities.

AAWW were able to record 37.56 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 122.19 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 71.85 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 643.5 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -5.62% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -16.09%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 108.32 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 535.18 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 25.97M with the revenue now reading 0.90 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.02 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.24 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AAWW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AAWW attractive?

In related news, Director, Flynn William J sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 24.83, for a total value of 496,512. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Flynn William J now sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 69,001. Also, EVP & CMO, Steen Michael bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 13. The shares were price at an average price of 17.55 per share, with a total market value of 526,603. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & COO, Forbes James Anthony now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 41,535. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.10%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AAWW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $55.17.