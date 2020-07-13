Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.49, with weekly volatility at 4.16% and ATR at 0.88. The NTCO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.89 and a $23.79 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.24 million, which was 47.79% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 458.88K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.83% on 07/10/20. The shares fell to a low of $15.31 before closing at $15.73. NTCO’s previous close was $15.60 while the outstanding shares total 625.50M.

Investors have identified the Household & Personal Products company Natura &Co Holding S.A. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.84 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.