MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) moved down -0.19%: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation Price Paint Picture of volatility

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.35, with weekly volatility at 2.64% and ATR at 0.41. The MX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.30 and a $16.06 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 47.52% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 517.06K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.19% on 07/10/20. The shares fell to a low of $10.12 before closing at $10.27. MX’s previous close was $10.29 while the outstanding shares total 34.89M. The firm has a beta of 1.09.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $360.79 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MX, the company has in raw cash 157.29 million on their books with 82.33 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 496207000 million total, with 320698000 million as their total liabilities.

MX were able to record 17.72 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 5.64 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 21.07 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation recorded a total of 120.47 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 10.96% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -107.6%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 91.34 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 29.13 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 34.89M with the revenue now reading 0.21 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.48 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MX attractive?

In related news, Director, MARTINO CAMILLO bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 02. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.05, for a total value of 110,500. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru now sold 28,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 455,011. Also, 10% Owner, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 17,933 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 22. The shares were cost at an average price of 15.65 per share, with a total market value of 280,651. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru now holds 28,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 418,045. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.13.