Is Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) Still Worth A Bite?

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 96.41, with weekly volatility at 12.62% and ATR at 0.67. The SPAQ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.75 and a $15.05 high. Intraday shares traded counted 48.84 million, which was -4641.89% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.03M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 11.41% on 07/10/20. The shares fell to a low of $15.81 before closing at $16.70. SPAQ’s previous close was $14.99 while the outstanding shares total 55.20M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 114.38.

Investors have identified the Shell Companies company Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $921.84 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 523000 million total, with 897000 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. recorded a total of 17000.0 in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -2211.76% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -729.41%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 17000.0 trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 4.36 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 55.20M with the revenue now reading 0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of SPAQ attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 755,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.73, for a total value of 8,111,000. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now sold 53,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 579,801. Also, 10% Owner, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 106,061 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 06. The shares were price at an average price of 10.99 per share, with a total market value of 1,165,610. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 552,000.