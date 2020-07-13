GIGM Stock: GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Is Still Worth a Bite

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) shares fell to a low of $2.9501 before closing at $2.96. Intraday shares traded counted 9614.0, which was 83.41% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 57.96K. GIGM’s previous close was $3.00 while the outstanding shares total 11.05M. The firm has a beta of 0.48. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.62, with weekly volatility at 4.62% and ATR at 0.18. The GIGM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.91 and a $3.75 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.33% on 07/10/20.

Investors have identified the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia company GigaMedia Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $33.21 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 58329000 million total, with 3668000 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for GigaMedia Limited (GIGM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, GigaMedia Limited recorded a total of 1.6 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.54% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 6.23%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 0.68 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 0.93 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 11.05M with the revenue now reading -0.03 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of GIGM attractive?

In related news, CEO, Huang Cheng-Ming bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.49, for a total value of 99,792. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO, Huang Cheng-Ming now bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 146,946. Also, CEO, Huang Cheng-Ming bought 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.30 per share, with a total market value of 23,452. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO, Huang Cheng-Ming now holds 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 23,361. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 35.85%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on GigaMedia Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GIGM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.50.