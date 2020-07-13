Factors That Could Influence Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) shares fell to a low of $19.56 before closing at $20.16. Intraday shares traded counted 0.29 million, which was 25.37% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 388.95K. AX’s previous close was $19.55 while the outstanding shares total 60.97M. The firm has a beta of 1.41, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.94, and a growth ratio of 0.69. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.03, with weekly volatility at 4.69% and ATR at 1.23. The AX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.69 and a $30.89 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.12% on 07/10/20.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Axos Financial Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.17 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

AX were able to record 212.01 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -3.17 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 221.96 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Axos Financial Inc. (AX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Axos Financial Inc. recorded a total of 185.06 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 8.57% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 20.41%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 36.45 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 148.62 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 60.97M with the revenue now reading 0.92 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.89 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.75 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AX attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Legal Officer, Bar-Adon Eshel bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 16.27, for a total value of 3,254. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer, Bar-Adon Eshel now bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,542. Also, Director, BLACK J BRANDON bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 19.10 per share, with a total market value of 95,498. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Grinberg Paul now holds 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 256,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Axos Financial Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.67.