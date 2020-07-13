Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) shares fell to a low of $189.69 before closing at $196.04. Intraday shares traded counted 0.26 million, which was 41.82% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 447.02K. DECK’s previous close was $190.02 while the outstanding shares total 28.00M. The firm has a beta of 0.98, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.93, and a growth ratio of 1.22. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.16, with weekly volatility at 3.70% and ATR at 8.23. The DECK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $78.70 and a $218.18 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.17% on 07/10/20.

Investors have identified the Footwear & Accessories company Deckers Outdoor Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.32 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DECK, the company has in raw cash 649.44 million on their books with 49.09 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1194111000 million total, with 300946000 million as their total liabilities.

DECK were able to record 253.88 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 59.74 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 286.33 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Deckers Outdoor Corporation recorded a total of 374.91 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -5.13% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -150.39%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 181.91 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 193.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 28.00M with the revenue now reading 0.46 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.03 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.62 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DECK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DECK attractive?

In related news, COO, Lafitte David E. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 198.69, for a total value of 99,345. As the sale deal closes, the President of Omni Channel, Stefano Caroti now sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 829,792. Also, Director, QUINN JAMES E sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 28. The shares were price at an average price of 190.21 per share, with a total market value of 346,753. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Shanahan Lauri M now holds 1,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 356,693. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

11 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Deckers Outdoor Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DECK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $208.07.