Are Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Prospects Worsening?

Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI) shares fell to a low of $112.48 before closing at $114.77. Intraday shares traded counted 80894.0, which was 52.6% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 170.66K. VMI’s previous close was $111.58 while the outstanding shares total 21.45M. The firm has a beta of 1.27, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.52, and a growth ratio of 1.55. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.65, with weekly volatility at 3.43% and ATR at 4.31. The VMI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $82.60 and a $154.86 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.86% on 07/10/20.

Investors have identified the Metal Fabrication company Valmont Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.38 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For VMI, the company has in raw cash 294.64 million on their books with 0.76 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1414426000 million total, with 561211000 million as their total liabilities.

VMI were able to record 38.77 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -58.9 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 62.35 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Valmont Industries Inc. recorded a total of 674.2 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -2.66% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.4%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 487.95 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 186.25 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 21.45M with the revenue now reading 2.00 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.41 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VMI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VMI attractive?

In related news, SVP IT / CIO, Laterreur Claudio bought 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 91.54, for a total value of 40,642. As the purchase deal closes, the Executive VP & CFO, JAKSICH MARK C now sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,028,925. Also, Director, Randt Clark T. Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 31. The shares were cost at an average price of 137.56 per share, with a total market value of 137,560. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, den Daas Kaj now holds 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 97,036. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

2 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Valmont Industries Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VMI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $137.25.