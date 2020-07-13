Analyst’s Sets Myers Industries Inc. (NYSE:MYE) New Target at $14.50: MYE is Now On A Buy List

Myers Industries Inc. (NYSE:MYE) has a beta of 1.54, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.64, and a growth ratio of 0.73. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.58, with weekly volatility at 3.03% and ATR at 0.61. The MYE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.91 and a $18.79 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.11% on 07/10/20. The shares fell to a low of $13.72 before closing at $14.04. Intraday shares traded counted 73159.0, which was 60.51% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 185.28K. MYE’s previous close was $13.75 while the outstanding shares total 35.72M.

Investors have identified the Packaging & Containers company Myers Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $491.82 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MYE, the company has in raw cash 73.21 million on their books with 41.74 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 190632000 million total, with 119755000 million as their total liabilities.

MYE were able to record 2.54 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.31 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 5.03 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Myers Industries Inc. (MYE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Myers Industries Inc. recorded a total of 122.25 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -13.8% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 4.44%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 79.77 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 42.48 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 35.72M with the revenue now reading 0.47 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.19 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.78 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MYE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MYE attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, McGaugh Michael P. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 12.14, for a total value of 303,500. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, DEFEO RONALD M now bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 63,855. Also, Director, DEFEO RONALD M bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 12.07 per share, with a total market value of 54,315. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, LISMAN BRUCE M now holds 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,895. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Myers Industries Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MYE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.50.