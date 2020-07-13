Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) previous close was $204.84 while the outstanding shares total 32.33M. The firm has a beta of 0.93, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 53.95, and a growth ratio of 3.89. AMED’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.43% on 07/10/20. The shares fell to a low of $196.96 before closing at $207.77. Intraday shares traded counted 0.24 million, which was 40.15% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 408.30K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.19, with weekly volatility at 3.87% and ATR at 8.17. The AMED stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $120.15 and a $218.44 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company Amedisys Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.63 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AMED, the company has in raw cash 177.81 million on their books with 38.59 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 468128000 million total, with 316106000 million as their total liabilities.

AMED were able to record 4.6 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 81.32 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 6.04 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Amedisys Inc. (AMED)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Amedisys Inc. recorded a total of 491.69 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.95% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.83%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 285.74 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 205.95 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 32.33M with the revenue now reading 0.98 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.97 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.40 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMED sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMED attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Gerard Christopher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 203.43, for a total value of 152,571. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Human Resources Officer, Brunecz Sharon now sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 428,260. Also, Director, PERKINS BRUCE D bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 12. The shares were price at an average price of 167.48 per share, with a total market value of 334,960. Following this completion of acquisition, the See Remarks, Kemmerly David L now holds 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 390,583. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

9 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Amedisys Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMED stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $212.85.