ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has a beta of 1.34. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.46, with weekly volatility at 3.53% and ATR at 0.49. The ADTN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.80 and a $16.40 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.44% on 07/10/20. The shares fell to a low of $10.86 before closing at $10.92. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 60.02% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 387.10K. ADTN’s previous close was $11.08 while the outstanding shares total 47.96M.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company ADTRAN Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $531.37 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 293789000 million total, with 89418000 million as their total liabilities.

ADTN were able to record -1.43 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.49 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 24000.0 as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, ADTRAN Inc. recorded a total of 114.52 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -25.56% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.1%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 62.92 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 51.6 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 47.96M with the revenue now reading -0.21 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.16 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ADTN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ADTN attractive?

In related news, VP Service Provider Sales, LOCKE P STEVEN sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 32.38, for a total value of 186,171. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Product Officer, Whalen Daniel T now bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 56,595. Also, Chief Product Officer, Whalen Daniel T bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 14. The shares were price at an average price of 8.95 per share, with a total market value of 120,772. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Research & Development, Kimpe Marc now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,060. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

3 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ADTRAN Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ADTN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.80.