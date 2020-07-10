WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Loss -43.42% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) previous close was $26.03 while the outstanding shares total 51.09M. The firm has a beta of 1.35, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.06, and a growth ratio of 0.76. WSFS’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.38% on 07/09/20. The shares fell to a low of $24.87 before closing at $24.89. Intraday shares traded counted 0.21 million, which was 30.94% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 307.84K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.93, with weekly volatility at 5.50% and ATR at 1.63. The WSFS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.84 and a $46.05 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company WSFS Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.27 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

WSFS were able to record 59.89 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -66.64 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 62.42 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, WSFS Financial Corporation recorded a total of 133.85 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 25.61% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.61%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 17.7 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 116.15 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 51.09M with the revenue now reading 0.21 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.67 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.74 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WSFS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WSFS attractive?

In related news, EVP, EDDENS PEGGY H sold 50,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 41.01, for a total value of 2,077,686. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, GREENPLATE PAUL S now sold 6,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 264,229. Also, EVP, WRIGHT RICHARD sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 13. The shares were price at an average price of 45.24 per share, with a total market value of 35,468. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, WRIGHT RICHARD now holds 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 358,056. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on WSFS Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WSFS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $32.80.