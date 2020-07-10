The Thing That Hid EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s Strength

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.98, with weekly volatility at 2.39% and ATR at 7.53. The EPAM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $151.97 and a $258.98 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.25 million, which was 32.37% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 376.74K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.52% on 07/09/20. The shares fell to a low of $255.19 before closing at $262.10. EPAM’s previous close was $255.66 while the outstanding shares total 55.29M. The firm has a beta of 1.31, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 53.10, and a growth ratio of 3.00.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company EPAM Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $14.75 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EPAM, the company has in raw cash 916.25 million on their books with 60.11 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1507737000 million total, with 389321000 million as their total liabilities.

EPAM were able to record 34.18 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -20.29 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 63.26 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, EPAM Systems Inc. recorded a total of 651.36 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 19.96% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 2.85%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 423.8 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 227.56 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 55.29M with the revenue now reading 1.55 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.15 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.91 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EPAM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EPAM attractive?

In related news, SVP/Co-Head of Global Business, Shnayder Boris sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 233.21, for a total value of 1,975,490. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Vargo Ronald P now sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 337,176. Also, SVP & Chief People Officer, Solomon Lawrence F sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 28. The shares were price at an average price of 234.45 per share, with a total market value of 379,336. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP/Co-Head of Global Business, Shnayder Boris now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 450,100. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

10 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on EPAM Systems Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EPAM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $246.07.