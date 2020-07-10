The Futility of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s Fundamentals

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) has a beta of 0.32, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 5.93. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.06, with weekly volatility at 5.67% and ATR at 0.13. The OSG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.51 and a $2.81 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.96% on 07/09/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.99 before closing at $2.00. Intraday shares traded counted 0.56 million, which was -25.59% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 447.96K. OSG’s previous close was $2.04 while the outstanding shares total 89.42M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $176.84 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For OSG, the company has in raw cash 101.42 million on their books with 146.16 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 124683000 million total, with 195464000 million as their total liabilities.

OSG were able to record 5.02 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 59.83 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 26.12 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. recorded a total of 100.86 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 13.01% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 2.41%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 62.02 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 38.84 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 89.42M with the revenue now reading 0.28 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-1.05 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -6.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OSG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OSG attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 142,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 07. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.94, for a total value of 276,019. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. now bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 171,000. Also, Director, SILCOCK JULIE bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.01 per share, with a total market value of 100,300. Following this completion of disposal, the President and CEO, Norton Samuel H now holds 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 58,896. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 15.00%.