Should You Buy Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.59% on 07/09/20. The shares fell to a low of $4.305 before closing at $4.33. Intraday shares traded counted 0.36 million, which was 47.63% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 693.88K. OCSL’s previous close was $4.40 while the outstanding shares total 140.96M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.48, with weekly volatility at 1.58% and ATR at 0.12. The OCSL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.33 and a $5.65 high.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $610.36 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 99368000 million total, with 455542000 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation recorded a total of 34.17 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -11.92% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 9.4%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.8 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 31.37 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 140.96M with the revenue now reading -1.17 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.10 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.48 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OCSL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OCSL attractive?

In related news, Director, Gero Deborah Ann bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.58, for a total value of 4,580. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Gero Deborah Ann now bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,876. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Panossian Armen bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 27. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.46 per share, with a total market value of 33,425. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Jacobson Craig A now holds 25,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 14.52%.

7 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OCSL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.14.