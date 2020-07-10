LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC): The Fundamentals Have Changed

LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.84, with weekly volatility at 3.35% and ATR at 1.64. The LTC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $24.49 and a $53.04 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.29 million, which was 20.26% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 369.86K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.50% on 07/09/20. The shares fell to a low of $35.95 before closing at $36.69. LTC’s previous close was $37.25 while the outstanding shares total 39.54M. The firm has a beta of 0.84, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.83, and a growth ratio of 2.96.

Investors have identified the REIT – Healthcare Facilities company LTC Properties Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

LTC were able to record 4.3 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 26.64 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 23.85 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for LTC Properties Inc. (LTC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, LTC Properties Inc. recorded a total of 46.41 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.06% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.11%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent -17.08 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 63.49 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 39.54M with the revenue now reading 1.61 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.75 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.08 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LTC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LTC attractive?

In related news, Director, PIECZYNSKI JAMES bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 45.05, for a total value of 45,050. As the purchase deal closes, the Chairman CEO & President, SIMPSON WENDY now sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 344,381. Also, Chairman CEO & President, SIMPSON WENDY sold 37,706 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 26. The shares were cost at an average price of 48.77 per share, with a total market value of 1,839,006. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

1 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on LTC Properties Inc.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LTC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $35.43.