Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) moved down -38.12% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) previous close was $20.64 while the outstanding shares total 42.03M. The firm has a beta of 1.46. DLX’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -7.27% on 07/09/20. The shares fell to a low of $19.11 before closing at $19.14. Intraday shares traded counted 0.65 million, which was -29.22% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 500.35K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 34.02, with weekly volatility at 6.08% and ATR at 1.66. The DLX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.90 and a $54.15 high.

Investors have identified the Advertising Agencies company Deluxe Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $841.59 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Deluxe Corporation (DLX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 686204000 million total, with 358701000 million as their total liabilities.

DLX were able to record 12.2 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 210.99 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 18.55 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Deluxe Corporation (DLX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Deluxe Corporation recorded a total of 486.42 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -2.6% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -7.33%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 202.05 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 284.37 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 42.03M with the revenue now reading -1.43 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.20 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.45 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DLX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DLX attractive?

In related news, SVP, Chief Revenue Officer, Thomas Christopher Lee bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 19.53, for a total value of 150,345. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, REDDIN THOMAS now sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 97,808. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Deluxe Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DLX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $37.00.