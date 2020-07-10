Are Investors Unfairly Punishing SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)?

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.94% on 07/09/20. The shares fell to a low of $199.70 before closing at $201.65. Intraday shares traded counted 0.4 million, which was 14.93% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 469.15K. SIVB’s previous close was $209.92 while the outstanding shares total 51.57M. The firm has a beta of 2.25, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.71, and a growth ratio of 1.35. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.65, with weekly volatility at 4.18% and ATR at 10.31. The SIVB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $127.39 and a $270.95 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company SVB Financial Group as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.28 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

SIVB were able to record 143.04 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 2.78 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 168.13 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, SVB Financial Group recorded a total of 567.4 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.89% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3.76%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 43.27 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 524.14 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 51.57M with the revenue now reading 2.59 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (3.07 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 21.73 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SIVB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SIVB attractive?

In related news, General Counsel, Zuckert Michael S sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 213.26, for a total value of 255,912. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, BECKER GREGORY W now sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 337,302. Also, Chief Marketing Officer, DRAPER MICHELLE sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 02. The shares were price at an average price of 212.54 per share, with a total market value of 20,829. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, BECKER GREGORY W now holds 10,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,267,908. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

12 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SVB Financial Group. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SIVB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $222.13.