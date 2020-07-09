The Thing That Hid ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)’s Strength

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.25, with weekly volatility at 11.71% and ATR at 0.42. The AEY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.50 and a $6.49 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.42 million, which was -30.16% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 322.62K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.99% on 07/08/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.62 before closing at $2.66. AEY’s previous close was $2.86 while the outstanding shares total 10.42M. The firm has a beta of 0.18.

Investors have identified the Electronics & Computer Distribution company ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $27.42 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 18944000 million total, with 12280000 million as their total liabilities.

AEY were able to record -4.33 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 2.67 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -4.18 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. recorded a total of 11.96 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -7.78% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -16.75%.

Is the stock of AEY attractive?

In related news, Vice President and CAO, Francis Scott A sold 11,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.40, for a total value of 50,974. As the sale deal closes, the President, Wireless Services, EMPEY COLBY now bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.