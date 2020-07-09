Should You Buy Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.71% on 07/08/20. The shares fell to a low of $11.22 before closing at $11.40. Intraday shares traded counted 0.1 million, which was 67.71% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 312.15K. TGP’s previous close was $11.32 while the outstanding shares total 77.07M. The firm has a beta of 1.49, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.57. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.90, with weekly volatility at 3.51% and ATR at 0.61. The TGP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.00 and a $16.74 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company Teekay LNG Partners L.P. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.03 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TGP, the company has in raw cash 349.74 million on their books with 328.38 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 387565000 million total, with 591848000 million as their total liabilities.

TGP were able to record 320.9 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 172.95 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 328.73 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. recorded a total of 139.89 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -7.05% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -6.37%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 34.34 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 105.54 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 77.07M with the revenue now reading -0.50 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.66 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.79 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TGP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TGP attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 15.60%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Teekay LNG Partners L.P.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TGP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.33.