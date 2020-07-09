Should You Buy AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.02% on 07/08/20. The shares fell to a low of $26.59 before closing at $27.30. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 64.75% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 427.69K. AB’s previous close was $26.50 while the outstanding shares total 98.31M. The firm has a beta of 1.53, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.37, and a growth ratio of 7.22. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.18, with weekly volatility at 2.82% and ATR at 1.04. The AB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.24 and a $36.06 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.66 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. recorded a total of 69.91 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 24.71% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -25.74%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 69.91 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 7.66 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 98.31M with the revenue now reading 0.63 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.63 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.52 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AB attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Gingrich James A sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 27.37, for a total value of 64,155. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, Gingrich James A now sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 798,000. Also, Chief Operating Officer, Gingrich James A sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 02. The shares were price at an average price of 26.04 per share, with a total market value of 781,200. Following this completion of acquisition, the General Counsel, Cranch Laurence E now holds 10,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 258,196. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

3 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $27.42.