Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) shares fell to a low of $36.26 before closing at $36.81. Intraday shares traded counted 0.25 million, which was 25.72% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 332.28K. PRGS’s previous close was $37.10 while the outstanding shares total 44.90M. The firm has a beta of 1.10, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 43.93, and a growth ratio of 4.39. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.51, with weekly volatility at 2.89% and ATR at 1.34. The PRGS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $28.09 and a $52.50 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.78% on 07/08/20.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Progress Software Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.65 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PRGS, the company has in raw cash 161.09 million on their books with 12.6 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 274738000 million total, with 230722000 million as their total liabilities.

PRGS were able to record 31.87 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 6.83 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 33.02 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Progress Software Corporation recorded a total of 109.68 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 18.36% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -6.71%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 14.89 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 94.8 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 44.90M with the revenue now reading 0.47 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.54 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.29 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PRGS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PRGS attractive?

In related news, General Manager, DevTools, Jarrett Loren sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 45.11, for a total value of 319,559. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Kane Charles Francis now sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 336,825. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Jalbert Paul A sold 12,209 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 29. The shares were price at an average price of 46.35 per share, with a total market value of 565,887. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Jalbert Paul A now holds 708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 33,984. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Progress Software Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PRGS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $45.67.