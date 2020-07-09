Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) moved down -26.84% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.60, with weekly volatility at 5.46% and ATR at 0.64. The MTRX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.11 and a $24.36 high. Intraday shares traded counted 92090.0, which was 57.69% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 217.66K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.20% on 07/08/20. The shares fell to a low of $8.82 before closing at $9.09. MTRX’s previous close was $9.20 while the outstanding shares total 26.48M. The firm has a beta of 1.42.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Matrix Service Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $238.61 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Matrix Service Company (MTRX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MTRX, the company has in raw cash 87.5 million on their books with 8.64 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 371648000 million total, with 224077000 million as their total liabilities.

MTRX were able to record 13.84 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.21 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 31.49 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Matrix Service Company (MTRX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Matrix Service Company recorded a total of 248.33 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -44.52% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -28.33%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 227.85 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 20.48 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 26.48M with the revenue now reading -0.21 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.08 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MTRX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MTRX attractive?

In related news, VP, Chief Admin Officer, AUSTIN NANCY E sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 20.66, for a total value of 73,123. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, Montalbano Joseph F now sold 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 120,720. Also, Chief Operating Officer, Montalbano Joseph F sold 10,275 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 30. The shares were price at an average price of 20.36 per share, with a total market value of 209,232. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.93%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Matrix Service Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MTRX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.50.