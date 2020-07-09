InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG): The Fundamentals Have Changed

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) previous close was $47.31 while the outstanding shares total 183.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.21, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.09, and a growth ratio of 6.60. IHG’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.09% on 07/08/20. The shares fell to a low of $47.64 before closing at $48.30. Intraday shares traded counted 0.26 million, which was 31.62% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 385.21K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.12, with weekly volatility at 2.71% and ATR at 2.09. The IHG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.39 and a $71.02 high.

Investors have identified the Lodging company InterContinental Hotels Group PLC as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.66 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IHG, the company has in raw cash 195.0 million on their books with 87.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 916000000 million total, with 1365000000 million as their total liabilities.

IHG were able to record 653.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -492.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 653.0 million as operating cash flow.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IHG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IHG attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

6 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on InterContinental Hotels Group PLC. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IHG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $54.00.