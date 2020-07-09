Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares fell to a low of $82.02 before closing at $83.93. Intraday shares traded counted 0.23 million, which was 47.41% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 439.40K. FOXF’s previous close was $84.36 while the outstanding shares total 38.57M. The firm has a beta of 1.78, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 39.53, and a growth ratio of 2.64. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.54, with weekly volatility at 4.64% and ATR at 4.92. The FOXF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $34.58 and a $91.84 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.51% on 07/08/20.

Investors have identified the Recreational Vehicles company Fox Factory Holding Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.46 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FOXF, the company has in raw cash 76.18 million on their books with 8.82 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 394186000 million total, with 138673000 million as their total liabilities.

FOXF were able to record -46.33 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 32.45 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -33.48 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Fox Factory Holding Corp. recorded a total of 184.36 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 12.29% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.82%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 127.75 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 56.62 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 38.57M with the revenue now reading 0.21 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.55 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.72 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FOXF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FOXF attractive?

In related news, SEE REMARKS (A), ALLINGER WESLEY E sold 6,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 71.61, for a total value of 448,656. As the sale deal closes, the SEE REMARKS (A), WINTERS RICHARD T. now sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 90,944. Also, SEE REMARKS (A), Tutton Christopher sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 19. The shares were price at an average price of 64.00 per share, with a total market value of 71,232. Following this completion of acquisition, the SEE REMARKS (A), Tutton Christopher now holds 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 66,840. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

2 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Fox Factory Holding Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FOXF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $77.43.