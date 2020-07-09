Can Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Offer Investors Safety?

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.40% on 07/08/20. The shares fell to a low of $28.30 before closing at $29.47. Intraday shares traded counted 0.48 million, which was -2.46% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 468.99K. VCYT’s previous close was $28.50 while the outstanding shares total 49.79M. The firm has a beta of 0.85. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.59, with weekly volatility at 4.80% and ATR at 1.48. The VCYT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.90 and a $31.18 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Veracyte Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.42 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 181362000 million total, with 19194000 million as their total liabilities.

VCYT were able to record -5.97 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -6.18 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -5.3 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Veracyte Inc. recorded a total of 31.12 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 5.12% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 4.47%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 12.24 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 18.88 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 49.79M with the revenue now reading -0.24 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.18 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VCYT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VCYT attractive?

In related news, COO / CFO, Kennedy Keith sold 80,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 28.21, for a total value of 2,276,172. As the sale deal closes, the COO / CFO, Kennedy Keith now sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 161,040. Also, Chairman and CEO, Anderson Bonnie H sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 10. The shares were price at an average price of 26.56 per share, with a total market value of 531,260. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Scientific & Med Officer, Kennedy Giulia C now holds 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 282,809. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Veracyte Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VCYT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $32.75.