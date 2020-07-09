Are AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has a beta of 0.90, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.45, and a growth ratio of 3.43. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.54, with weekly volatility at 2.14% and ATR at 26.74. The AZO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $684.91 and a $1274.41 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.94% on 07/08/20. The shares fell to a low of $1,104.01 before closing at $1117.98. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was 38.96% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 254.78K. AZO’s previous close was $1128.58 while the outstanding shares total 23.39M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Retail company AutoZone Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $25.69 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AZO, the company has in raw cash 509.12 million on their books with 236.76 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 5397993000 million total, with 5769076000 million as their total liabilities.

AZO were able to record 1.03 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 332.82 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.3 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for AutoZone Inc. (AZO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, AutoZone Inc. recorded a total of 2.78 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.13% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 9.56%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.29 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.49 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 23.39M with the revenue now reading 14.66 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (13.82 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 63.43 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AZO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AZO attractive?

In related news, Sr. Vice President, Daniele Philip B. sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 1100.21, for a total value of 193,824. As the sale deal closes, the Sr. VP, Sec. & Gen Counsel, Wright Kristen C. now sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,154,600. Also, Sr. Vice President, MAJOR MITCHELL C. sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 27. The shares were price at an average price of 1153.86 per share, with a total market value of 4,846,212. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, CALBERT MICHAEL M now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,772,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

10 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AutoZone Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AZO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1269.87.