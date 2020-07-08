Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.42% on 07/07/20. The shares fell to a low of $24.58 before closing at $24.63. Intraday shares traded counted 0.46 million, which was -3.83% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 438.90K. WAFD’s previous close was $25.77 while the outstanding shares total 76.99M. The firm has a beta of 0.99, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.25, and a growth ratio of 1.32. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.24, with weekly volatility at 4.24% and ATR at 1.34. The WAFD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.92 and a $38.26 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Washington Federal Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.86 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

WAFD were able to record 40.69 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.08 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 51.56 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Washington Federal Inc. recorded a total of 159.62 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.99% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3.26%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 42.01 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 117.61 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 76.99M with the revenue now reading 0.49 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.55 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.61 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WAFD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WAFD attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, BEARDALL BRENT J bought 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 23.42, for a total value of 97,591. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Smith Barbara now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,710. Also, SVP & PAO, STEWART CORY D bought 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 26.00 per share, with a total market value of 49,894. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Tabbutt Mark now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 385,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Washington Federal Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WAFD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $27.25.